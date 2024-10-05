Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,700 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,455 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $6,715,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $4,071,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 72,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.5 %

CHEF opened at $40.20 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,035. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

