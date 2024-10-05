Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 666,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 293,338 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3,851,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.53.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

