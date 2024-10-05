Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stake Lessened by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,807 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Virgin Galactic worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $54.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,764.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($9.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

