Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,300 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.1 %

HCC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.