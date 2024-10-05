6,500 Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Price Performance

SRDX opened at $38.42 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $547.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

