Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $12,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after buying an additional 272,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,376 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,142 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $9.40 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

