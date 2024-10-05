Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $14.68 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.