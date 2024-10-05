41,020 Shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Outlook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,832.74. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Outlook Therapeutics

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.