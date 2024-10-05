Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 72,530 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

