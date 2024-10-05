7,715 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

