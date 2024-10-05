Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $332,000 in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Coastal Financial stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $162,568.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,473.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCB. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.