Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Unisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 738.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 253,108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 13.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 162,177 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Unisys by 64.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Unisys stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.12.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
