ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.13% of ON24 worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 856.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 420,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 413.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ON24 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $108,807.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,069,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,432.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,191.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 17,750 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $108,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,069,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,817,432.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,031 shares of company stock valued at $875,416. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $257.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.47.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.