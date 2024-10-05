Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 1,861 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 160,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TR opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

