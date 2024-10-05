Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Ranger Energy Services worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $95,742.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

