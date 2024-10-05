Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,351,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,018,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $17,016,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $14,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,310 shares of company stock worth $11,614,271. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

