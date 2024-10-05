Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.8 %

LPG stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.