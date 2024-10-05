Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 6,217 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,873,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

