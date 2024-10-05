Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 38,117 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 248.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 921,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,717 shares of company stock valued at $652,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

