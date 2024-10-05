Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,156 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ArcBest by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 52.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

