Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $706,000 Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.97 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

