Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 52,800 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 238,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 65,529 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.48 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

