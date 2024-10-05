Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $683,000 Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,278,000 after buying an additional 579,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $154.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $134.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

