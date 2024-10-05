Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 154.18%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.