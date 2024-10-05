Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

