Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $832,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.15 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

