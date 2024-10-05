Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 79.1% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.06. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

