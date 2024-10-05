Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 454.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cadre by 1,640.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadre by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $39.01 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

