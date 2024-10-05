Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,737 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of SMART Global worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 384.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 124,429 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 240,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 74,139 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $266,946.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,157.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $266,946.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,157.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

SMART Global Trading Up 3.0 %

SGH opened at $20.60 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

