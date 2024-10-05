Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,689 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $14,172,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.