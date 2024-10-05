WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 401.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in WEX by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WEX opened at $210.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.