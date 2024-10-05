Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 1.4 %

APA stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.