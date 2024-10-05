Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 75.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,699 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $731.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

