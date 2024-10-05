Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $907,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,538 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after buying an additional 1,827,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 395.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,052 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 132.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 916,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 523,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 484,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,083.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

