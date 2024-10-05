Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,821 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 79.3% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 453,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

