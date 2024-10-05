Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 52,213 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,213 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 197.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 268,337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 47.2% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.55 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

About Diana Shipping

(Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.