Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $891,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after acquiring an additional 747,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,518,000 after purchasing an additional 441,975 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 870,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

