Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

