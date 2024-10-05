MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.38 and last traded at $88.84. Approximately 184,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 739,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 85.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,543,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 539,067 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after buying an additional 269,988 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

