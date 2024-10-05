Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.44. 66,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 530,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

