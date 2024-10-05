Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 134,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 987,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -1.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,664,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.