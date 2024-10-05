Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.70. Approximately 22,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 544,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMT. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.5% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

