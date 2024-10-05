Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. 85,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,430,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 196,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 1,868,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,954,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.