Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $43.28. Approximately 245,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 564,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLBD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLBD

Blue Bird Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.