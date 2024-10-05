Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 16,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 686,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,142.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

