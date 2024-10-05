PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.13 and last traded at $100.17. Approximately 483,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,604,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.