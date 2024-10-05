Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11. 915,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,896,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

