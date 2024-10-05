Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 15,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 521,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,031,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after acquiring an additional 474,339 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,238,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $16,153,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,658,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

