Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40. 200,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,357,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.