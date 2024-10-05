Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40. 200,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,357,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Nano Dimension Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.
Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Company Profile
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
