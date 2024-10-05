Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 77,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 863,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

AESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at $162,669,310.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,338,082.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $510,403. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 636,785 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

